VIDEO: Phil Mickelson sarcastically raises arms in celebration after triumphing at No. 13

We all know by now what happened to Phil Mickelson on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills’ par-4 13th. And if somehow you don’t, well here you go.

When Lefty got to that hole Sunday, it was a bit of a different story.

Mickelson left himself 5 feet for par on that hole in the final round of the U.S. Open and ended up draining the putt. He did not miss the opportunity for some showmanship, as Mickelson gave a humorous reaction in clear mocking reference to Saturday’s events (go to 3:48 in video below)…

An early look at the action from Round 4 at Shinnecock. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h3vUf0nLt7 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2018

Classic Lefty.

Mickelson ended up firing 1-under 69 to finish the week at 16-over 296. He went 69-81-69 in the final three rounds of this U.S. Open, one of his most eventful ever.

The week for Lefty is over. But there’s no doubt he entertained us plenty along the way.