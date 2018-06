Pro golf schedule: June 18-24

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule for the week in professional golf:

PGA Tour

What: Travelers Championship

When: June 21-24

Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

LPGA

What: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

When: June 22-24

Where: Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

European Tour

What: BMW International Open

When: June 21-24

Where: Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof, Pulheim, Germany

Web.com Tour

What: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth

When: June 21-24

Where: Crestview CC, Wichita, Kan.

PGA Tour Champions

What: American Family Insurance Championship

When: June 22-24

Where: University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.