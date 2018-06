Tommy Fleetwood shot a U.S. Open record-tying 63 Sunday in the final round at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., on what was his first Fathers Dad as a Dad.

“I wanted a 62,” Fleetwood said on Fox after his round.

It still an accomplishment made all the more amazing considering the storyline surrounding this course all weekend.

The number left Fleetwood at +2 for the tournament and one off the U.S. Open lead.