2018 U.S. Open Live blog: Final round

We crown a U.S. Open champion today!

Final-round play is here Sunday at Shinnecock Hills and that means a U.S. Open winner will be decided today. We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern and represent Sunday

TELEVISION: Fox (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.); Fox Deportes (4-7 p.m.)

Fox (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.); Fox Deportes (4-7 p.m.) ONLINE (At USOpen.com): Featured Group 1 (11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Featured Group 2 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.); Featured Holes (11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

Featured Group 1 (11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Featured Group 2 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.); Featured Holes (11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

U.S. Open Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (10:50 a.m. ET): Welcome to U.S. Open Sunday!

Well, the course has been a bit gettable this morning. Phil Mickelson goes out in 3-under 32 and is now 14 over for the tournament. Rickie Fowler is 4 under through 10 and back to 12 over. There are still just five guys under par in their rounds so far.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js