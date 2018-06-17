USGA explains why Phil Mickelson wasn't DQ'd

Phil Mickelson’s actions on Shinnecock Hills’ 13th green caused a great deal of confusion and chaos Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Some, including Golfweek’s own Geoff Shackelford, feel a disqualification was in order. There has definitely been a good deal of discussion over which rule should be involved and if Lefty was eligible for a DQ.

With that in the ether, the U.S. Golf Association took to Twitter on Sunday morning to explain what rule was used in this situation, why it was and how implementing that rule meant DQ was off the table: