Western Kentucky's Phillip Hatchett, 55, dies in bike accident

Phillip Hatchett, Western Kentucky men’s golf coach, passed away Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle with others.
The 55-year-old had led the Hilltoppers since 2010.
“Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett,” WKU Athletics Director Todd Stewart said in a statement from the school. “He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family.”
Hatchett graduated from Western Kentucky in 1985 after playing on the men’s golf team for four years. Since taking over as head coach at his alma mater in 2010, he helped the Hilltoppers find a resurgence. The team finished in the top five in two events in 2017-18.
Along with his work as head coach, Hatchett created the Phillip Hatchett Junior Golf Camp, which helped over 200 children since its founding.
Several took to social media to offer their heartbreak at the beloved coach’s passing:
Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
