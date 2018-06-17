Western Kentucky's Phillip Hatchett, 55, dies in bike accident

Phillip Hatchett, Western Kentucky men’s golf coach, passed away Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle with others.

The 55-year-old had led the Hilltoppers since 2010.

“Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett,” WKU Athletics Director Todd Stewart said in a statement from the school. “He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family.”

Hatchett graduated from Western Kentucky in 1985 after playing on the men’s golf team for four years. Since taking over as head coach at his alma mater in 2010, he helped the Hilltoppers find a resurgence. The team finished in the top five in two events in 2017-18.

Along with his work as head coach, Hatchett created the Phillip Hatchett Junior Golf Camp, which helped over 200 children since its founding.

Several took to social media to offer their heartbreak at the beloved coach’s passing:

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of a friend @WKUMensgolf Phillip Hatchett… Tough to find a better man!Thoughts and prayers to his family.🙏 — Chris Malloy (@coachmalloy12) June 17, 2018

Devastating news. Tough to find a nicer, more genuine man than Phillip. Never saw him without a smile on his face. Prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/Vn5usZM9wO — Brennan Webb (@CoachWebbMTSU) June 17, 2018

I love you coach. You were like a father to me and you have gifted me with the opportunity to play for you and to be a Hilltopper. RIP Coach. We all love you — Billy Tom Sargent (@Sargent1034) June 17, 2018

Absolutely numb right now hearing the news that Western Kentucky golf coach Phillip Hatchett just passed away in a bike accident. Prayers for his family and players. — UTSA Men's Golf (@UTSAMensGolf) June 17, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hatchett Family. Deeply saddened by this. Phillip was a first class man in every aspect. https://t.co/W1dGT2gV18 — Southern Miss Golf (@SouthernMissMG) June 17, 2018

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.