Brooks Koepka reveals he injured rib week before U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka hasn’t had the greatest 2018 when it comes to health, with a hiatus of a few months earlier this year due to a left wrist injury sticking out.

As it turned out, Koepka avoided a bit of an injury issue right before repeating as U.S. Open champion.

After capturing the title at Shinnecock, the 28-year-old revealed in his winner’s press conference that he suffered a rib injury the previous week. Luckily, everything turned out just fine.

“You know, my rib kind of came out last week,” Koepka said. “It bugged me a little bit. Right when we got here, (my trainer) worked on it, knew what it was. It was pretty sore, but I had no problems since then.”

So it was a non-issue in the end, but things could’ve been different this week for sure with some bad fortune. It’s not the first time Koepka has dealt with more injury issues since his hiatus, as he re-aggravated his wrist injury at the Players Championship.

But none of it halted him on his march toward another U.S. Open triumph. Brooks Koepka is unstoppable.