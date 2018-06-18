Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Dustin Johnson betting favorite in Las Vegas for Open Championship

Jun 17, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka walk off the eighteenth green after completing the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson betting favorite in Las Vegas for Open Championship

Golf

Dustin Johnson betting favorite in Las Vegas for Open Championship

Dustin Johnson, who emerged as an odds-on favorite entering the final round of the U.S. Open, is the also betting favorite for the golf’s next major championship, according to odds posted Monday by Westgate LV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Johnson is listed at 12-1 to win the British Open, while Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are both 14-1. Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is 20-1.

Tiger Woods, often the darling of Las Vegas bettors earlier this year, is 25-1.

The 147th Open Championship will be held at Carnoustie starting one month from Tuesday. Here are the latest odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Jordan Spieth 14-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Justin Thomas 16-1
Justin Rose 16-1
Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
Brooks Koepka 20-1
John Rahm 20-1
Jason Day  25-1
Henrik Stenson  25-1
Tiger Woodsy  25-1
Sergio Garcia 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama  25-1
Patrick Reed  30-1
Phil Mickelson 40-1
Marc Leishman  40-1
Paul Casey  40-1

, , , Golf

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home