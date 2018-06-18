Dustin Johnson betting favorite in Las Vegas for Open Championship

Dustin Johnson, who emerged as an odds-on favorite entering the final round of the U.S. Open, is the also betting favorite for the golf’s next major championship, according to odds posted Monday by Westgate LV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Johnson is listed at 12-1 to win the British Open, while Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are both 14-1. Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is 20-1.

Tiger Woods, often the darling of Las Vegas bettors earlier this year, is 25-1.

The 147th Open Championship will be held at Carnoustie starting one month from Tuesday. Here are the latest odds: