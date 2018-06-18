Dylan Perry looks to avenge last year's heartbreaking defeat at British Amateur

ABERDEEN, Scotland – Dylan Perry has a chance to banish his British Amateur nightmare of 12 months ago. All he has to do is win this year’s championship.

Last year’s runner-up returned an opening 4-over 75 at Royal Aberdeen in the opening round of 36-hole qualifying. He plays Murcar on Tuesday in his quest to put right last year’s wrong.

The date June 25, 2017, will be forever etched in Perry’s mind. The 23-year-old let last year’s title at Royal St. George’s slip away despite being four up with five to play against England’s Harry Ellis. He lost to the then-Florida State player at the 38th hole.

“I learned a lot from last year – I still think about it now,” Perry admitted.

“Obviously I was very nervous, but I spoke to a psychologist back home and realized it’s not a matter of getting rid of the nerves, it’s a matter of playing with them and using them. I’m sure if I get in that position again, it will help me.

“There is a sense of unfinished business with this championship. This tournament has been good to me, so one (place) better this year would be cool.”

Karma might be on Perry’s side. He’s from a town called Aberdeen, although the Down Under version has a population of just 2,000 compared to 208,000 who live in the Scottish city.

“A lot of people have pointed out I come from a town of the same name. It could mean something. We’ll have to see.”

Perry’s opening round was going according to plan with two birdies in the first six holes. Unfortunately, he dropped shots at the seventh and ninth holes before heading back to the clubhouse into a 15-20 mph wind.

“This course is harder than St. George’s,” Perry said. “Coming in, the holes are brutal. You’ve got to try and manage yourself the best you can. On the 14, 15, 16 stretch, I didn’t do well and bogeyed all three.”

Perry thought about turning pro at the end of last season, but will definitely do so this year.

“It was a massive decision, but I think it was probably a good decision.”

It will be if he gets both hands on the trophy this year.