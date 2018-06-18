Former Cal State Northridge coach Bonnie Murphy, 51, dies after long battle with cancer

A day after Phillip Hatchett died in a bike accident, more awful news of a coach passing has arose.

Bonnie Murphy, the former women’s golf coach at Cal State Northridge, died Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, per a school release. She was 51.

Murphy played for the Matadors from 1996-2000 and joined the staff as an assistant coach for the 2000-01 season. She then became head coach at her alma mater and served in that capacity through the 2011-12 season. In her time as coach, Murphy led Cal State Northridge to its only two conference championships in program history, as the team won the Big West in 2003 and ’04.

She ran a non-profit caddie program for teens in 1998 and also spent time in the LPGA Teaching and Country Club Professional Program.

“I helped recruit Bonnie as a player in the early 90’s,” said Cal State Northridge head men’s golf coach Jim Bracken, per the release. “She was immediately a team leader and was excited to play college golf. As a coach, she did a great job and was very passionate about golf. She developed her team as players but on a personal level as well. She will most definitely be missed.”