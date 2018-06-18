VIDEO: John Daly's infamous U.S. Open swipe at moving ball re-created in Lego form

We have another Jared Jacobs creation for you, and it is quite timely in light of the Phil Mickelson fiasco at Shinnecock.

If you don’t know, Jacobs is the man behind a number of Lego re-creations of famous golf shots. He’s done Tiger Woods’ chip-in at the 2005 Masters as well as Payne Stewart’s putt to win the 1999 U.S. Open.

Now, he’s taken on John Daly’s actions at the ’99 Open. Daly infamously hit a moving ball during the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 out of protest over unfair pin placements.

Yes, Mickelson was not the first!

Anyway, here is that beautiful Lego re-creation of Daly’s infamous Pinehurst moment…

And here’s actual footage of Daly’s actions at the ’99 Open:

It doesn’t matter the medium, this act of frustration never gets old to watch.