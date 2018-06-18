Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Tour makes Minnesota stop official for 2019

BLAINE, MN - AUGUST 03: General view of a tee box marker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities on August 3, 2014 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) TPC Twin Cities

The 3M Open will be part of the 2019 FedEx Cup, the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine (Minn.) and the PGA Tour announced today.

The tour stop and seven-year agreement had been widely reported previously, so it does not come as a surprise.

The PGA Tour will release its full and official schedule for 2019 on July 10.

Late last week, Minnesota native Tom Lehman all but announced the news.

“The Twin Cities deserves this,” Lehman, a five-time PGA Tour winner and course co-designer, told the Star-Tribune. “It’s a great golf market and a great sports market, period. It’s had a Ryder Cup and Final Fours and the Super Bowl. I can understand why 3M would want this, why everybody would want this.”

The 3M Championship will hold its final, 54-hole, PGA Tour Champions event in August.

Lehman also said he expects some extensive renovations around the TPC Twin Cities course prior to the PGA Tour stop next year because of available real estate behind the course. One possible chance, the Star-Tribune reports, is a possible tee box “about 100 yards” behind the current spot on the par-4 11th.

