PGA Tour makes Minnesota stop official for 2019

The 3M Open will be part of the 2019 FedEx Cup, the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine (Minn.) and the PGA Tour announced today.

The tour stop and seven-year agreement had been widely reported previously, so it does not come as a surprise.

The PGA Tour will release its full and official schedule for 2019 on July 10.

Late last week, Minnesota native Tom Lehman all but announced the news.

“The Twin Cities deserves this,” Lehman, a five-time PGA Tour winner and course co-designer, told the Star-Tribune. “It’s a great golf market and a great sports market, period. It’s had a Ryder Cup and Final Fours and the Super Bowl. I can understand why 3M would want this, why everybody would want this.”

final, 54-hole, PGA Tour Champions event in August.

Lehman also said he expects some extensive renovations around the TPC Twin Cities course prior to the PGA Tour stop next year because of available real estate behind the course. One possible chance, the Star-Tribune reports, is a possible tee box “about 100 yards” behind the current spot on the par-4 11th.