Phil Mickelson + Donald Duck hat + U.S. Open Sunday … need we say more?

It was an, umm, eventful weekend for Mickelson at Shinnecock Hills. But Lefty still had his fun.

Here’s Mickelson having a blast Sunday, interacting with fans and rubbing a Donald Duck hat one was wearing on several different occasions…

@stoolpresidente @RiggsBarstool @ForePlayPod Phil road the Donald Duck express from 1 to 18 and it was absolutely majestic 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DI5TCCUuyp — Peter Cullen (@pdcullz) June 18, 2018

Only Phil.