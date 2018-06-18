Next week is the best week when you miss the cut.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy were at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on Monday, preparing for the Travelers Championship three days before it begins.

Spieth and McIlory were among several big names who missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills at the U.S. Open last week.

Jordan Spieth is at the driving range. pic.twitter.com/e0kvFRhScV — Kelli Stacy (@Kelli_Stacy_) June 18, 2018

Spieth spent some serious time at the driving range, and was working with videos of his swing to make adjustments, reported the Hartford Courant.

McIlroy checked out Spieth’s swing, as well.

McIlroy looks on as Spieth takes some swings. pic.twitter.com/ypLSEhgdnR — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) June 18, 2018

Spieth won at TPC River Highlands in 2017 after sinking a bunker shot in a playoff on the 16th hole, triggering a celebration for the ages with caddie Michael Greller.

Monday, Spieth appeared eager to move on past his awful performance in the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut after a +9 after 36 holes. And he said he felt comfortable being back where he won last year.

“It’s good vibes,” Spieth told The Courant. “Anywhere you kind of go somewhere you’ve won before you obviously have been there and done it so you believe that you can do it again … I was in a better place with my game last year coming in. I had been striking the ball better. This year I’m just trying to gain some momentum to get a little bit better each week.”

McIlroy missed the U.S. Open cut at +10 after Round 2.