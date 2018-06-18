The Back Story: Brooks Koepka's Scotty Cameron putter

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Brooks Koepka has won back-to-back U.S. Opens using the same Scotty Cameron putter, a T10 Select Newport 2 prototype. Cameron, Titleist’s master craftsman for putters, has for decades made Newport 2 putters, which are traditional heel-toe weighted blades. Koepka’s has a few unique features, but it is similar in many ways to the Select Newport putters available at retail.

Cameron said Koepka’s putter is 35 inches long and has a 70-degree lie angle with 3.5 degrees of loft. Those specifications are exactly what can be found as the stock measurements for today’s Select Newport 2, but Koepka’s feels heavier when swung. When he started using the putter, the swing weight was D6, but today it has heavier weights in the sole and is closer to D9.

Aesthetically, Koepka’s putter has a single white alignment line while the retail model has a black line, but the most visible difference between Koepka’s putter and the retail club is the insert.

Beryllium copper putters were popular several years ago, and some players used beryllium nickel. Cameron said he researched the materials, and while some brands claimed they were extremely soft, they actually are very hard.

“The putters were super hard, but they had a soft feel from the ball that people played back then,” Cameron said. “I don’t like to use plastics or rubber in putters because in the sun those materials can get crispy and crack, so I looked up some of the softest metal-type materials and it turned out to be tellurium copper. It’s made from 12 different alloys to create this super-soft copper. No one at the time had heard of tellurium, but everyone was into beryllium nickel and beryllium copper, so I took the name Teryllium and called and got a trademark on it.”

In Koepka’s putter, the T10 in the name standards for the 10th year of Cameron using Teryllium inserts in putters made for tour players, and even though Koepka has used his putter to win two U.S. Opens, there is a more-famous Teryllium-insert putter out there. Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters, his first major, using a Scotty Cameron TeI3 Newport that featured a Teryllium insert.

The insert in Koepka’s putter is positioned over a layer of vibration-dampening material and is held in place by three screws in the back of the head. The button-back screws are positioned in the middle of the three red dots on the back of the head that are commonly called cherry bombs.

The 303 stainless steel face insert in today’s retail Select Newport also covers a vibration dampening layer, but it is held in place by four small screws that do not cover the cherry bombs.

Koepka has dabbled with other Scotty Cameron putters for short periods of time since he turned pro, but the T10 Select Newport 2 has been in his bag for the past several seasons. And now that he’s won two U.S. Opens with it, don’t look for it to go away any time soon.