Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Travelers Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Travelers Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Last year’s missed cut was more fatigue than him not being suited for the course. He tied for third here in 2016 and is one of the best tee-to-green guys in the game.

Justin Thomas. Last year’s missed cut was more fatigue than him not being suited for the course. He tied for third here in 2016 and is one of the best tee-to-green guys in the game. Also like: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey. All three had solid U.S. Open weeks, finishing inside the top 16. Simpson and Casey have combined to make 10 of 10 cuts at this event and Reed has finished inside the top 11 in two straight trips to TPC River Highlands.

Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey. All three had solid U.S. Open weeks, finishing inside the top 16. Simpson and Casey have combined to make 10 of 10 cuts at this event and Reed has finished inside the top 11 in two straight trips to TPC River Highlands. Sleeper: Russell Knox. Some might think his 2016 win here was a fluke, but I think he proves that wrong this week. Checks boxes of current form and ideal statistics.

Russell Knox. Some might think his 2016 win here was a fluke, but I think he proves that wrong this week. Checks boxes of current form and ideal statistics. DraftKings bargain: Aaron Baddeley ($7,000). Coming off T-25 showing at U.S. Open, where he struck his irons well. More of that and some sweet short-game displays will help him this week.

Aaron Baddeley ($7,000). Coming off T-25 showing at U.S. Open, where he struck his irons well. More of that and some sweet short-game displays will help him this week. Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Losing strokes off the tee and into greens this season. Need to see more from him to roster him.

Kevin Casey