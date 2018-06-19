Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Travelers Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Travelers Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Last year’s missed cut was more fatigue than him not being suited for the course. He tied for third here in 2016 and is one of the best tee-to-green guys in the game.
- Also like: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey. All three had solid U.S. Open weeks, finishing inside the top 16. Simpson and Casey have combined to make 10 of 10 cuts at this event and Reed has finished inside the top 11 in two straight trips to TPC River Highlands.
- Sleeper: Russell Knox. Some might think his 2016 win here was a fluke, but I think he proves that wrong this week. Checks boxes of current form and ideal statistics.
- DraftKings bargain: Aaron Baddeley ($7,000). Coming off T-25 showing at U.S. Open, where he struck his irons well. More of that and some sweet short-game displays will help him this week.
- Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Losing strokes off the tee and into greens this season. Need to see more from him to roster him.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Daniel Berger. Lost to Jordan Spieth’s amazing hole-out last year, but the point is he was in a playoff. He finished T-5 here in 2016. And he’s coming off a T-6 at the U.S. Open, where he was in the final group Sunday. Great form + excellent course history can certainly equal to winner.
- Also like: Paul Casey and Ryan Moore. Both have sterling records at Travelers – Casey has top 17s in all three starts and Moore boasts top 7s in half of his 10 starts – and are in fine form.
- Sleeper: Jim Furyk. Has Furyk ever done anything here? Hmmmm… oh yeah, that closing 58. So yeah, he has some firepower here and he’s coming off a U.S. Open where his T-48 masks the fact he was in contention through 54 holes.
- DraftKings bargain: William McGirt ($6,900). He hasn’t missed a cut here since 2012 and while none of those weekends have produced high finishes, he’s solidly been around the top 25 every time. He’s recently been hot or cold, mixing in missed cuts and finishes around 30th. But there’s some good golf in there and he’s clearly comfortable on this course.
- Fade: Bryson DeChambeau. The signs point to him playing just fine here as he won recently and he has T-26 and T-47 in two starts here. Just not feeling him this week, think he could be a bit mentally drained after Memorial victory and a T-25 at the U.S. Open he didn’t seem to totally enjoy.
