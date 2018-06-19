Jason Day on Mickelson: 'Disappointing to see what Phil did'

Just because the U.S. Open is over doesn’t mean the Phil Mickelson Shinnecock saga is done.

Per Golf Channel’s Will Gray, Jason Day commented on the Mickelson situation Tuesday at the Travelers Championship.

The Aussie missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills, but he is well aware of the controversy that engulfed Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Some are disappointed with Mickelson’s actions, and count Day in that camp.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see what Phil did,” Day said, per Golf Channel. “I think a lot of people have mixed reviews about what he did.”

He added that the U.S. Golf Association could’ve handled the situation better, too.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened at the USGA’s tournament, where they enforce the rules, like the R&A. And I think they may have, they probably should have enforced a different outcome for Phil,” Day said. “But it is what it is. It’s done. It’s just disappointing that that is overshadowing the winner of the whole week. I think if they had it back again, they may have chosen a different outcome.”

Do you agree with Day’s views? Or were Mickelson’s actions OK in your book?