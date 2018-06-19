Peter Thomson, a 5-time British Open winner, dies at 88

Peter Thomson passed away Wednesday in Australia at age 88 after losing a four-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Australian great won five British Opens between 1954 and 1965, with only Harry Vardon capturing more (six). Thomson won three straight Opens from 1954-56 and made it four of five with another title in ’58. His last Open triumph would come seven years later.

Thomson and Old Tom Morris are the only golfers to have won three consecutive Opens.

Thomson won only one other time on the PGA Tour, where he found limited success, but piled up victories elsewhere. He is credited with 89 titles worldwide.

Victories in competitive golf weren’t Thomson’s only source of contribution to the game. He served as president of the Australian PGA for 32 years and was a prolific course designer. Before he stepped aside for retirement in 2016, Thomson undertook more than 200 new courses and renovations in 30 countries.

Thomson is credited with also helping establish the Asian Tour and he wrote for media outlets for more than 60 years. He was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1979 and became an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2001.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1988.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Peter is survived by his wife, Mary, son, Andrew, and daughters, Deirdre Baker, Pan Prendergast and Fiona Stanway, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.