Wynnr outfits, gives back to young golfers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer – then beating it – Scott Petinga decided he was going to make a difference.

“I now have this insatiable drive, this compulsion to create change, to be change,” Petinga writes on his website, scottpetinga.com. “Everything I pursue must have meaning and purpose beyond the norm.”

He started three non-profits: Th!nk Different, Fairy Foundation and Heels That Heal. He also established 12 other companies, including wynnr, a children’s golf apparel brand that donates 50 percent of its profits to help young people from under-served and under-represented communities gain access to better educational opportunities.

Wynnr is also a gold partner of The First Tee and will donate a minimum of $25,000 in the next several years to help the organization fund its youth-focused programs at golf courses, elementary schools and other education centers.

So what made Petinga decide to enter the golf space?

It all started last summer when Petinga, a father of three daughters, wanted another way to spend quality time with his girls. He signed all of them up for golf lessons – none of them had ever played.

But there was a bigger problem.

“I couldn’t find clothes that fit their individual personalities plus was appropriate for the links,” Petinga said.

Petinga decided to solve the issue himself. That’s when wynnr was born.

Wynrr offers bright, colorful and comfortable clothing for boys and girls. It is affordably priced and tailored for kids. To top it off, wynnr’s logo is simple yet stylish.

Most of the apparel is made of a polyester-spandex blend, and all items offer moisture wicking, temperature control and soft feel. Boys options include polos ($24.99) as well as short ($24.99), hoodie ($39.99) and vest ($59.99) options. Girls also have short, hoodie and vest options, as well as a variety of short-sleeved and sleeveless polos ($24.99), skorts ($24.99) and a dress with a rose print ($49.99).

All collection pieces are available now on wynnr’s website.