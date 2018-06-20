Dan Murphy returns to Bridgestone Golf as president, CEO

Industry veteran Dan Murphy has returned to Bridgestone Golf as president and CEO, as it was announced this week he is taking the top spot left open when Angel Ilagan and the company split ways in May. Murphy worked at Bridgestone from 2004 to 2015, most recently as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Bridgestone said that in his previous employment there, Murphy helped increase market share to become then-No. 2 in the ball category and helped grow domestic revenue by 250 percent. He now will be responsible for directing the company’s core business functions such as product planning and production, marketing, sales and customer relations.

“I’ve been with Bridgestone Golf since the beginning, and the passion runs deep,” Murphy said in a media release. “We make the most technologically advanced golf balls in the world, and my role is to help ensure Bridgestone is recognized as the industry’s leading example of how science and data is used to make products that improve the performance of all golfers.”

Ilagan, an industry outsider, had run the company as president and CEO since August 2016. His tenure was most notable for signing Tiger Woods to a ball contract. He also said he believed modern golf balls fly too far for Tour players and that bifurcation – typically meant as separate sets of equipment standards for touring professionals and amateurs – was needed. During his time as CEO, Bridgestone also surrendered its standing as the No. 2 maker of golf balls behind Titleist.

In his time away from Bridgestone, Murphy served as president of textile manufacturer Kentwool and vice president of American Achievement Corporation. Before joining Bridgestone almost 15 years ago, Murphy worked at TaylorMade, Dunlop Slazenger, Maxfli and General Mills.

Shigeru Nakayama, senior officer for Bridgestone Sports and chairman of Bridgestone Golf, had filled the top role after Ilagan’s departure.

“Dan’s leadership skills, product knowledge, industry connections and assemblage of talent are exemplary,” Nakayama said in the release. “He’s unafraid to push the envelope to find ways to make golfers better and, therefore, lifetime Bridgestone loyalists.”