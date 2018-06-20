Phil Mickelson on U.S. Open controversy: 'Not my finest moment and I'm sorry'

Four days after intentionally hitting his moving ball on the 13th green Saturday at Shinnecock Hills, Phil Mickelson is apologizing.

In a text to Golf Digest’s David Shedloski, Mickelson wrote:

“I know this should’ve come sooner, but it’s taken me a few days to calm down. My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I’m embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I’m sorry.”

Just received a note from Phil Mickelson. “I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down. My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry. “ — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) June 20, 2018

Mickelson was penalized two shots for his actions during his third-round 81 at the U.S. Open. He spoke with reporters after the round and admitted to purposely hitting his ball to avoid having it run off the front of the green.

“I’ve had multiple times when I’ve wanted to do that, and I finally did,” Mickelson said.

(The USGA later admitted that they regretted where they put the hole on No. 13 on Saturday.)

Some believe Mickelson should’ve been disqualified – or disqualified himself. The USGA stood by the two-shot penalty and Mickelson contacted USGA executive director Mike Davis and offered to withdraw.

But Mickelson didn’t pull out and finished off his championship with a final-round 69 to end up T-48.

“He has been pretty under fire,” Mickelson’s wife, Amy, told Golfweek on Sunday. “A lot of people have been pretty rough.”

In the days since, Mickelson has continued to receive criticism for his actions. Even PGA Tour golfer Jason Day said he was “disappointed” in what Mickelson did.

Now, it appears Mickelson has finally shown complete remorse.