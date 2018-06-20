Steve Stricker withdraws from U.S. Senior Open

Steve Stricker’s first U.S. Senior Open start will have to wait.

The 51-year-old Stricker withdrew Wednesday from the June 28-July 1 senior major championship at The Broadmoor’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo. He cited a busy playing schedule as the reason.

Stricker qualified for the U.S. Open and tied for 20th last week at Shinnecock Hills.

“In a similar situation to last year after I qualified for the U.S. Open, it created a full schedule which saw me play six out of seven weeks leading up,” Stricker said. “The U.S. Senior Open has been on my schedule for quite a while, so this was again a tough decision, but one that I feel is needed for me to get ready, rested, and be healthy for the summer and to play at the level I expect of myself.”

Stricker, who was fully exempt into the U.S. Senior Open, was replaced in the field by Glenn Przybylski, a 51-year-old amateur from Frankfort, Ill., who was the first alternate from the Glen Ellyn, Ill., sectional qualifying site.

Przybylski shot 70 at Village Links of Glen Ellyn on May 30. Przybylski is playing his first U.S. Senior Open, but has competed in 14 other USGA championships. He is a process engineer in the printing ink industry.