Aussie David Micheluzzi hopes to honor Peter Thomson with British Amateur win

ABERDEEN, Scotland – David Micheluzzi has added incentive to win this week’s Amateur Championship, other than becoming the third Australian winner. He’d love the chance to dedicate the victory to five-time Open Champion Peter Thomson, who passed away earlier this week.

Micheluzzi is the tournament favorite after defeating Mexican Raul Pereda 5&4 in the fourth round. He now faces a quarterfinal match against Ireland’s Conor Purcell.

The 21-year-old is the highest ranked player left in the field at 19th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking after Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland and England’s Matthew Jordan lost in round four. Norwegian Hovland is world No. 5 while Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup player Jordan is sixth.

Micheluzzi had no problem against recently graduated Jacksonville player Pereda.

“I holed everything today,” Micheluzzi said. “I one-putted the first three greens to win those holes and won the fourth, so I was four up early. I actually missed a short birdie putt on eight to go five up. I played good golf in the conditions today.”

Strong winds made Royal Aberdeen a tough test, and Micheluzzi’s 2-over-par score for 14 holes ranked as one of the best fourth-round performances.

“It’s very windy down in Melbourne so I’m used to this weather,” said Micheluzzi, who is a member of Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne. “I can definitely score in this kind of wind. That’s my biggest strength, scoring when the weather is bad or I’m not swinging well. I have a lot of belief.”

The confident Aussie reached 19th in the world after finishing runner up in the Australian Amateur, winning the Australian Master of the Amateurs and the Victorian Amateur. His name is on the Victorian trophy along with Thomson’s.

“Peter did a lot for Australian golf. He was very encouraging to me when I was 15. He told me ‘the sky’s the limit and you’ll succeed if you put all the work in.” I’ve never forgotten that.

“There’s a long way to go, but if I was to win then Peter and his family would be in my thoughts for sure, along with everyone who’s supported me.”

American hopes ended in round three with losses for Blake Wagoner and Walker Lee.