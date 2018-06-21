Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson atop crazy good leaderboard at Travelers Championship

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

LEADING: As far as Thursday leaderboards go, it doesn’t get any better than this. Two multi-major winners share the lead with Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson in front at 7 under, while Rory McIlroy is just one back at 6 under.

Johnson was the only member of said trio to make the cut at last week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he finished T-12.

Spieth is the defending champion here and looking to repeat after last year’s thrilling hole-out bunker shot for the win. He’s been stuck in a putting funk all season and didn’t make anything over 36 holes last week, but that all changed with a 63 Thursday. Spieth made six birdies and an eagle, with a lone bogey at the par-4 15th.

CHASING: McIlroy also struggled at Shinnecock and missed the cut at 10 over. He found his rhythm again on a day that included seven birdies and a lone bogey at the par-4 18th. He’s currently T-3 alongside Brian Harman and Peter Malnati at 6 under.

Elsewhere, Jason Day is firmly in the mix after a 4-under 66. He’s T-9 in a group that includes Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Si Woo Kim, among others. If that wasn’t enough, Brooks Koepka shot 2-under 68 and sits T-38 just days after he repeated as U.S. Open champion.

It’s still early, but this is shaping up to be some kind of weekend in Connecticut.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thursday’s title belongs to Jordan Spieth, who holed out from a bunker at No. 6 to get to 4 under on the day and bring back memories of his final-round heroics in 2017.

QUOTABLE: “I’m exhausted, mentally. I’m excited to go home and nap. I tried to get some rest when I was back home, but we got home at about 4:30 (a.m.), fell asleep by 4:45 and I woke up, Dustin (Johnson) was in my living room at 8. He came over on the boat to say hi. So it was not as much rest as I would have liked.” – Brooks Koepka on the morning after his U.S. Open win.