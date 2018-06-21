Live blog: 2018 Travelers Championship, Round 1

By: Dan Kilbridge | June 21, 2018 8:00 am

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• • •

Travelers Championship Tracker