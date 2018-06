Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim headline Ping Division I All-Americans

The second, third and honorable-mention Ping Division IAll-America teams were announced Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The first team was announced earlier this month.

Here are the complete teams:

First Team

Shintaro Ban, UNLV

Broc Everett, Augusta

Doug Ghim, Texas

Nick Hardy, Illinois

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt

Collin Morikawa, California

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M

Justin Suh, USC

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

Norman Xiong, Oregon

Second Team

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State

George Cunningham, Arizona

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma

Stephen Franken, NC State

Ian Holt, Kent State

Dylan Meyer, Illinois

Kyle Mueller, Michigan

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson

Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Third Team

Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb

Hayden Buckley, Missouri

Patrick Fishburn, BYU

Luis Gagne, LSU

Lee Hodges, Alabama

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn

John Pak, Florida State

Davis Riley, Alabama

Scottie Scheffler, Texas

Thomas Walsh, Virginia

Honorable Mention

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Claudio Correa, South Florida

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Chandler Eaton, Duke

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt

Blaine Hale, Oklahoma

Grant Hirschman, Oklahoma

Chase Johnson, Kent State

Phillip Knowles, North Florida

Joshua Martin, North Carolina

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt

Garrett May, Baylor

Stefano Mazzoli, TCU

Cole Miller, Penn State

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech

Alvaro Ortiz, Arkansas

Yannik Paul, Colorado

Matthew Perrine, Baylor

Turk Pettit, Clemson

Spencer Ralston, Georgia

Ivan Ramirez, Texas Tech

Jovan Rebula, Auburn

Doc Redman, Clemson

Isaiah Salinda, Stanford

Alex Smalley, Duke

Brandon Smith, Texas A&M

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Travis Trace, North Florida

Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma State

Cameron Young, Wake Forest

Andy Zhang, Florida