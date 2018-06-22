Brian Harman takes 36-hole lead at Travelers Championship

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

LEADING: Brian Harman followed a back-and-forth opening nine with a flawless backside to move into the lead heading into the weekend.

Harmon fired a 4-under 66 on Friday and leads by one through 36 holes at 10 under overall. Three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine (his frontside) were followed by a closing 4-under 31 to cement his status on top.

The 31-year-old has two PGA Tour titles and last won on the circuit at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. Harmon already has seven top 10s this season.

He entered this week coming off a T-36 at the U.S. Open.

CHASING: Three players are tied for second at 9 under. Zach Johnson, Russell Henley and Matt Jones are all at that number. Johnson was an 18-hole co-leader. Paul Casey and Beau Hossler are tied for fifth at 8 under after identical 65-67 starts. Bryson DeChambeau is also T-5.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This par from ZJ, after hitting in the water, is absolutely ridiculous…

Just wait until you see where he hit this from. 234 yards … almost completely over water.@ZachJohnsonPGA with one of the pars of the year. pic.twitter.com/cBeO4sbFtW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I’m not very good at keeping my emotions together. It’s hard to do out there. It’s easy to get frustrated. But hopefully I won’t get frustrated this weekend.” – Harman

SHORT SHOTS: Bubba Watson, a two-time champion here, fired a 7-under 63 to jump 69 spots to a tie for eighth at 7 under. Lanto Griffin does the same. … Rory McIlroy also sits T-8 after a 64-69 start. … Jason Day is tied for 11th at 6 under. … Justin Thomas sits T-17 at 5 under. … Jordan Spieth falls from the co-lead to T-25 at 4 under after a second-round 73. … Russell Knox fires a Friday 64. The 2016 champion jumps 97 spots to a tie for 34th at 3 under. … Patrick Reed fires a Friday 67, but that still leaves him at 1 under and one short of making the cut. … Jim Furyk also misses the cut after rounds of 69 and 72.