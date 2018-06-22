Greg Norman shows off 63-year-old frame in ESPN's Body Issue

Add Greg Norman to the list of golfers who have posed in ESPN’s Body Issue.

At 63 years old, the “Shark” shed his clothes and showed off his fit exterior for the camera. Here’s a sneak-peak at the shoot:

Thrilled to share with my fans that I was selected for @espn 10th anniversary #BodyIssue hitting stands June 25…stay tuned to reveal what’s under the robe! #attacklife pic.twitter.com/xARmWvUSMk — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) June 19, 2018

We’re gonna need a bigger boat. pic.twitter.com/hK8PLQMsAz — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) June 21, 2018