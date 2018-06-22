Greg Norman shows off 63-year-old frame in ESPN's Body Issue

Add Greg Norman to the list of golfers who have posed in ESPN’s Body Issue.
At 63 years old, the “Shark” shed his clothes and showed off his fit exterior for the camera. Here’s a sneak-peak at the shoot:
