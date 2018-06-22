Jeff Doty wins rain-shortened Western Junior

Jeff Doty captured the Western Junior Championship on Thursday after the final two rounds were cancelled due to heavy rain.

The Carmel, Ind., product fired scores of 69 and 64 to finish two rounds at Evanston Golf Club in Skokie, Ill., at 7 under and one clear of the field. The third round commenced Thursday morning with all groups playing at least three holes before the round was suspended at 9:14 a.m. local time.

A lengthy delay ensued and by 4:45 p.m. local time, Thursday’s final two rounds were cancelled. Scores reverted back to 36 holes, which meant Doty got the title.

“This is No. 1 for me,” Doty said when asked where the Western Junior win ranks. “This is the top of the line.”

Doty, an incoming sophomore at North Florida, joins a list of Western Junior winners that include Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan. He also earns an exemption into the Western Amateur, which takes place at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Ill., from July 30-Aug. 4.

Karl Vilips, of Australia, finished second at 6 under. A second-round 63 boosted Will Thomson, of Naples, Fla., to solo third at 5 under.