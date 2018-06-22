Live blog: 2018 Travelers Championship, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

UPDATE No. 3 (3:25 p.m. ET): Matt Jones birdied five of his first 10 holes to reach Harmon at 10 under for a share of the lead.

Jones has since parred Nos. 11 and 12 to keep his co-lead spot at 10 under. He could be your 36-hole leader by day’s end.

UPDATE No. 2 (1:40 p.m. ET): Brian Harman fires a 4-under 66 and has the clubhouse lead by two at 10 under. Rory McIlroy finished off a 1-under 69 and is three back.

UPDATE No. 1 (11:05 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is not backing down.

After an opening 64, McIlroy started Friday on the back nine with a smooth 1-under 34. And he very recently hit a ridiculous flop shot to 18 feet and drained the birdie putt at No. 2 to tie the lead at 8 under. He’s on top alongside Brian Harman.