This Asian Tour player's swing is absolutely insane, and somehow real

There are many ways to swing a golf club, but we think we’ve found the greatest.
Let’s introduce you to Hosung Choi, a 44-year-old Korean professional golfer ranked 554th in the world. He has a pair of professional wins, one on the Japan Golf Tour and one on the Korean Tour. And he’s currently two back with 18 holes to play at the Asian Tour’s Kolon Korea Open.
That’s all well and good, but easily the most pertinent info about Choi … his swing!
Oh man, his swing is something else. Some fans and players discovered the swing last night, and they had some things to say about it on Twitter. Choi may have one of the most insane swings we’ve ever seen, and it is a joy for all to watch…
Apparently, his motion is known as the “Fisherman’s swing.”
If you think his swing is a joke, no it’s for real. And it works wonders!
This man is already a legend in our eyes.
So yeah, this guy’s swing is, umm, interesting. But whatever works, you should go with! Major respect to Choi for fearlessly throwing this swing out here and using it to earn some nice cash.
By the way, the top two finishers at this event not already in the Open Championship earn spots at Carnoustie as long as they place in the top eight overall.
None of the top 30 players on the leaderboard are exempt, meaning it’s highly likely the winner and runner-up will grab those Open spots. Choi is in solo second by two shots right now.
If he could just to stay there (or move up), we’ll get a full heaping of this swing at Carnoustie. That would be the greatest gift the golf gods could ever give us.
Comments