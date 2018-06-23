This Asian Tour player's swing is absolutely insane, and somehow real

There are many ways to swing a golf club, but we think we’ve found the greatest.

Let’s introduce you to Hosung Choi, a 44-year-old Korean professional golfer ranked 554th in the world. He has a pair of professional wins, one on the Japan Golf Tour and one on the Korean Tour. And he’s currently two back with 18 holes to play at the Asian Tour’s Kolon Korea Open.

That’s all well and good, but easily the most pertinent info about Choi … his swing!

Oh man, his swing is something else. Some fans and players discovered the swing last night, and they had some things to say about it on Twitter. Choi may have one of the most insane swings we’ve ever seen, and it is a joy for all to watch…

Hosung Choi is my new favorite golfer pic.twitter.com/nHuFQUTjt4 — Tee-k Kelly (@teekkelly) June 23, 2018

In the U.S. we call ugly pro golfer swings a "Caddie Swing". Apparently in Korea they call them a "Fisherman Swing". We don't deserve Hosung Choi. Enjoy. #TourSauce #kolonkoreaopen pic.twitter.com/IZ1uGRoiFN — My Name Is Earl (@TheBossman102) June 23, 2018

Apparently, his motion is known as the “Fisherman’s swing.”

They call his swing the 'fisherman'swing 🎣 and they are probably right as Hosung Choi swings his way to the top after round 2 #KolonKoreaOpen #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/u5dLRhN7aK — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) June 22, 2018

If you think his swing is a joke, no it’s for real. And it works wonders!

This man is already a legend in our eyes.

‘Fisherman’ Hosung Choi sure knows how to celebrate 😂 two shots from the lead going into the final round👊 #KolonKoreaOpen #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/65VfvqdzdD — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) June 23, 2018

So yeah, this guy’s swing is, umm, interesting. But whatever works, you should go with! Major respect to Choi for fearlessly throwing this swing out here and using it to earn some nice cash.

By the way, the top two finishers at this event not already in the Open Championship earn spots at Carnoustie as long as they place in the top eight overall.

None of the top 30 players on the leaderboard are exempt, meaning it’s highly likely the winner and runner-up will grab those Open spots. Choi is in solo second by two shots right now.

If he could just to stay there (or move up), we’ll get a full heaping of this swing at Carnoustie. That would be the greatest gift the golf gods could ever give us.