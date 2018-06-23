Justin Suh posts dominant win at Northeast Amateur

Justin Suh’s winning ways have continued into the summer.

The USC senior birdied five of his final 11 holes Saturday at Wannamoisett Country Club to cruise to a six-shot victory at the Northeast Amateur. Suh closed in 3-under 66 to finish the week at 15-under 261.

The tournament appeared to be his from the start. Suh opened in 63 in Rumford, R.I., to share the first-round lead and took full control in subsequent rounds with scores of 65, 67 and 66. He entered the final round with a three-shot lead but doubled that margin by the end.

Suh is coming off a remarkable junior season in which he won five times and finished No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

Cal’s Sebastian Crampton also posted four sub-70 rounds. Three straight 66s to close pushed him to second at 9 under. Will Gordon, of Vanderbilt, placed third at 6 under. Luis Gagne, the LSU player who shared low amateur honors at the U.S. Open, tied for fourth at 5 under with Alabama’s Davis Shore.

Cincinnati’s Austin Squires, the other first-round co-leader, finishes T-6 at 4 under. Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale, the other U.S. Open low amateur, ties for 15th at Even par.