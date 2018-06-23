Justin Suh posts dominant win at Northeast Amateur

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Justin Suh’s winning ways have continued into the summer.

The USC senior birdied five of his final 11 holes Saturday at Wannamoisett Country Club to cruise to a six-shot victory at the Northeast Amateur. Suh closed in 3-under 66 to finish the week at 15-under 261.

The tournament appeared to be his from the start. Suh opened in 63 in Rumford, R.I., to share the first-round lead and took full control in subsequent rounds with scores of 65, 67 and 66. He entered the final round with a three-shot lead but doubled that margin by the end.

Suh is coming off a remarkable junior season in which he won five times and finished No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

Cal’s Sebastian Crampton also posted four sub-70 rounds. Three straight 66s to close pushed him to second at 9 under. Will Gordon, of Vanderbilt, placed third at 6 under. Luis Gagne, the LSU player who shared low amateur honors at the U.S. Open, tied for fourth at 5 under with Alabama’s Davis Shore.

Cincinnati’s Austin Squires, the other first-round co-leader, finishes T-6 at 4 under. Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale, the other U.S. Open low amateur, ties for 15th at Even par.

