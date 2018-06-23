Live blog: 2018 Travelers Championship, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Travelers Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (1:20 p.m. ET): The final group is off in 35 minutes.

In meantime, Jamie Lovemark is 5 under through 15 on his round and now 8 under overall. Emiliano Grillo is now 7 under overall (3 under through seven on the day). Rory McIlroy just teed off and starts the day at 7 under.

Brian Harman is the leader at 10 under.