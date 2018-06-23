Paul Casey moves into sizable Travelers lead after Saturday 62

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

LEADING: Paul Casey seems to absolutely love TPC River Highlands.

The Englishman has a runner-up, a T-5 and a T-17 in three starts at this event, and his fourth showing may provide a win. Casey got hot on Saturday, firing a flawless 8-under 62 to move to 16 under and four ahead of the field.

Five birdies in the first 13 holes moved Casey ahead, but he started to build his lead when he launched his tee shot at the par-4 15th to 23 feet and drained the eagle putt. He was now three ahead. He stuffed his second shot at the par-4 18th to 3 feet and rolled in the birdie putt to move four ahead when he reached the clubhouse.

That would be his final margin on a day where he hit all 18 greens in regulation.

Somewhat shockingly, Casey only had one PGA Tour victory (2009 Shell Houston Open) to his name heading into 2018. But he doubled his take when he captured the Valspar Championship earlier this year, and could make it another with a solid final round here. (For the record, Casey has 13 career European Tour titles.)

Casey has finished top 20 in seven of his last eight events. It’s almost certain that will be eight of nine by the end of Sunday. And Casey may very well have some more hardware to show for it.

CHASING: Russell Henley sits in second at 12 under. Three are tied for third at 11 under. Those include Brian Harman (the 36-hole leader), J.B. Holmes and Anirban Lahiri.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This ace from James Hahn was the catalyst to his back-nine 29 on Saturday.

QUOTABLE: “On Thursday, I had the big pulls going. Every long club in the bag was five, 10 yards left, it felt like. (Swing coach Peter Kostis and I) worked on it hard yesterday afternoon after the round, and pretty simple, posture wasn’t good enough and I was standing too far from the golf ball.” – Paul Casey, on how changes helped him get on track for Saturday 62

SHORT SHOTS: Jason Day fires a 66 to sit in a tie for sixth at 10 under. Two-time champion Bubba Watson is also 10 under. … Jamie Lovemark goes low with a 64 to put himself in a tie for 11th at 9 under. … Rory McIlroy’s up-and-down day end in 1-under 69 and he’s T-15 at 8 under. … Hahn’s closing 29 gives him a third-round 67. He’s T-22 at 6 under. … Justin Thomas is T-32 at 5 under. … Brooks Koepka is T-38 at 4 under the week after defending his U.S. Open title. … Defending champion Jordan Spieth is tied for 46th at 3 under. … Daniel Berger, who lost in a playoff here last year, is T-71 at 1 over.