VIDEO: Rory McIlroy hilariously interrupted by squirrel on opening tee

It’s usually not nice to be interrupted on the first tee – a hot spot for nerves – but sometimes there are exceptions.

One arose Saturday at the Travelers Championship. Rory McIlroy was set to tee off in his third round at TPC River Highlands when a living being decided to jump right out in front of him as he prepared to hit his opening tee shot.

How dare you, sir?! Oh wait, the intruder in question was a squirrel. And its interruption was adorable…

That’s a nice moment of levity on a pressure-packed Saturday.

But McIlroy did end up making bogey on that hole. So maybe that squirrel should stay away after all.