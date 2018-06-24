What Bubba Watson said after winning Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson fired a final-round 63 at the Travelers Championship to come from six back and earn a three-shot victory.

Here’s what he had to say after his 12th PGA Tour win and third title at Travelers:

On what this win means:

“It’s absolutely amazing. You can’t really put it into words, but it’s almost like a second home. The fans here, the sponsor here, everybody treats me so good. To do this in front of this huge crowd, pretty special.”

On his 77-yard second shot at No. 18 that he almost holed for eagle:

“(Caddie Ted Scott and I) were debating a 2-iron off the tee so I could have a fuller shot because we see it’s straight downwind. Teddy told me (about that approach shot), ‘That’s the best shot you ever hit.’ And I had a couple of texts, Aaron Baddeley texted me and said, ‘That’s one of the best shots.’ I said, yeah people don’t know how difficult that really is downwind and trying to get it to stop and check. I sliced it, did everything I could to try to get it to stop and somehow it worked out. I got lucky this time.”

On how this win impacts him going forward:

“It means I can still buy the night-time diapers for (daughter) Dakota. The RV lifestyle now, it’s been so much fun, it’s been a blessing to have all the kids there, have the bunk beds, they enjoy it, spending time with other guys with RVs. It’s been a blast, this year’s been like a new year, a rookie season for me.”