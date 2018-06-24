Bubba Watson comes from 6 back for 3rd Travelers Championship win

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

WINNER: Make that three for Bubba Watson!

The left-hander earned his third PGA Tour victory of 2018 and his third triumph at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, firing a 7-under 63 in the final round to come from six shots back and take the title by three shots.

What a comeback!

Watson’s day actually didn’t start off fast, as he was just 1 under on his round through eight. But he birdied the ninth after nearly driving the par-4 green and really got his round going when he made an incredible chip-in for birdie at the par-4 10th.

He birdied Nos. 12 and 13 to move to 15 under, and he was suddenly within one of 54-hole leader Paul Casey.

A birdie at the 15th put him 16 under and tied, and Watson took the lead for good when he nearly holed his 77-yard second shot at the par-4 18th and coaxed in his two-footer for birdie. He had a one-shot lead in the clubhouse at 17 under.

Casey then made a demoralizing pair of bogeys at 16 and 17 to kill his chances. J.B. Holmes had to hole out for eagle to catch Watson at 17 under but could not do it.

Thus, Watson was your champion. This is his 12th PGA Tour win, and he gets it at the site of his first Tour title (he came from six back in the final round that time as well).

Watson won here in 2010, 2015 and now 2018. He had been in a win-less drought for two years until capturing the Genesis Open in February.

Now he has three wins in four months and becomes the first three-time winner on the Tour this season. Pretty good stuff.

JUST MISSED: Holmes ends up bogeying the 18th to fall to 14 under. Casey also finishes 14 under. That puts them in a four-way tie for second with Beau Hossler. The fourth member of that clan is Stewart Cink, who fired an 8-under 62 early and hoped somehow his 14 under could hold up in the clubhouse. If it weren’t for Watson, Cink would’ve been in a playoff.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bubba’s shot into 18 stands out, but the aforementioned chip-in at 10 was an unbelievable shot that this comeback really was impossible without:

QUOTABLE: “It’s absolutely amazing. You can’t really put it into words, but it’s almost like a second home. The fans here, the sponsor here, everybody treats me so good. To do this in front of this huge crowd, pretty special.” – Bubba Watson, on his win

SHORT SHOTS: Brian Harman, the 36-hole leader, plays the weekend in 3 under but that’s not nearly enough. Still, it’s a nice T-6 at 13 under. … Rory McIlroy closes in 67 for a T-12 showing at 11 under. Jason Day chips in at the last for birdie to also place at T-12. … Brooks Koepka shows little exhaustion a week after defending his U.S. Open title. He closes in 65 for a tie for 19th at 9 under. … Jordan Spieth, the defending champion, ties for 42nd at 4 under. … Justin Thomas closes in 73 to drop to a tie for 56th at 2 under. … Daniel Berger, who lost in a playoff here a year ago, finishes T-67 at Even par.