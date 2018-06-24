Live blog: 2018 Travelers Championship, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.

1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Full swings: 65

Chip shots: 17

Putts: 57

Time: 1 hour & 15 minutes How @JordanSpieth warms up for a round of golf. 👇#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/pvJ6u1RG7M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 24, 2018

• • •

Travelers Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 7 (4:05 p.m. ET): We’ve got a tournament!

Bubba birdies the 13th as well to move within one at 15 under. Meanwhile, Casey’s tee shot at No. 10 comes right up against a tree in the fairway, he is forced to chip out a few yards sideways and knocks it to 30 feet for par.

And then he drains the putt! That keeps him in the solo lead. This is heating up…

UPDATE No. 6 (3:50 p.m. ET): Bubba birdies No. 12 as well and he’s now within two at 14 under.

Look out, Mr. Casey!

UPDATE No. 5 (3:30 p.m. ET): Stewart Cink with a closing birdie!

He drains a 14-footer to avenge a bogey at No. 16 and fire an 8-under 62. He’s in at 14 under and two back. Now, he needs to hope Paul Casey falters and that nobody from behind catches up.

Bubba Watson could be a threat after chipping in for birdie at No. 10 to move to 13 under and into a tie for second before Cink’s closing birdie.

UPDATE No. 4 (2:55 p.m. ET): It’s probably too late, but Cink continues to charge.

He birdies Nos. 13 and 15 to move 8 under for the round and 14 under overall. He’s now three back of Casey (who has started birdie-par-par-par).

Barring a Casey collapse, Cink is probably coming up short. But it’s a great run, and if he can post a number, you never know. If Casey does indeed fall back, Cink is currently in second by two shots over Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes, Russell Henley and Chase Seiffert.

UPDATE No. 3 (2:10 p.m. ET): Casey’s opening tee shot flails right, but he gets an extraordinary bounce, as his ball ricochets back into the fairway. From there, he goes just over the green and drains a 21-footer from the fringe for birdie.

This moves him to 17 under, and he now leads by five as Cink bogeyed the 11th to fall to 12 under.

UPDATE No. 2 (1:45 p.m. ET): Cink birdies No. 7, too, and goes out in 6-under 29.

He then drains a 34-footer from the fringe for birdie at the 10th to move to 7 under for the round, 13 under overall and solo second at three shots back. What a Sunday he has going!

Leader Paul Casey (16 under) tees off in 15 minutes.

UPDATE No. 1 (1 p.m. ET): The final group is not off for an hour, but there’s already plenty of interesting action from behind.

Stewart Cink has birdied five of his first six holes to reach 11 under. He’s now T-3 and five back. Brooks Koepka is 6 under on his round through 11 and 10 under overall. Sounds like the two-time U.S. Open champion has no hangover from his triumph at Shinnecock!