Matt Wallace closes in 65 to win BMW International Open

A low round saw one player almost make an epic comeback, and for another it meant a European Tour win.

Matt Wallace fired a closing 7-under 65 on Sunday at the BMW International Open to race to 10 under and a one-shot win. Meanwhile, Thorbjorn Olesen torched Gut Larchenhof Golf Club with a 61, pushing him to 9 under and the lead when he reached the clubhouse.

As it turned out, his one-eagle, nine-birdie round would be one short on day he started seven behind. Still, it was a valiant effort. A day after an early quintuple-bogey 8 led to a third-round 77 and seemed to derail his chances, Olesen birdied five of his final six holes (including his last four) to close in 7-under 29 for the epic round.

Wallace, who began the day two back, was no slouch on the back nine himself. In a bogey-free day himself, he opened with birdies at Nos. 1 and 3 and then made five more on the back for a closing 31. Once he finished at 10 under, he had to wait and see if he would be caught.

None of the six 54-hole co-leaders could do it. Martin Kaymer was one back with two to play, but a bogey at No. 17 killed his chances. He birdied the 18th to shoot 68 and tie for second at 9 under. The third member at 9 under was Mikko Korhonen, who began the day one back. He birdied 15, 16 and 17 to give himself a chance, but he couldn’t secure the fourth straight at the 18th that he needed. A par ensured he finished one back.

Wallace, 28, now has three European Tour wins, all since May of last year. His maiden win came at the Portugal Open then and he followed with a playoff victory over Andrew “Beef” Johnston in March at the Hero Indian Open. The Englishman entered this week ranked 91st in the world.

Sergio Garcia closed in 68 to finish T-12 at 5 under. Thomas Pieters posted at 3 under and tied for 18th. Fresh off a U.S. Open runner-up performance, Tommy Fleetwood tied for 59th at 4 over.