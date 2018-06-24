PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron wins American Family Insurance Championship

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: American Family Insurance Championship

WHERE: University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

WINNER: Scott McCarron

MONEY: $300,000

SCORE: 15-under 201

BUZZ: McCarron shot 8-under 64 in the final round to top Jerry Kelly by one stroke. He played the last 49 holes of the tournament without a bogey and made four birdies on the back nine Sunday, including three in a row at Nos. 14-16. Kelly shot 7-under 65 in the final round and made par on his final two holes. Colin Montgomerie, Steve Stricker and Fred Couples finished T-3 and two shots off the lead at 13 under. Paul Goydos was sixth at 12 under, and John Daly, Mark Calcavecchia and Kent Jones finished T-7 at 11 under. … McCarron won for the first time this season after doing so four times in 2017, including the Senior Players Championship. The 52-year-old holds seven senior titles and has eight top-25 finishes in 12 starts this year.