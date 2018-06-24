Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron wins American Family Insurance Championship

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Scott McCarron looks on from the 1st green during the final round of the Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship on September 24, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images) Kent Horner/Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron wins American Family Insurance Championship

Professional

PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron wins American Family Insurance Championship

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: American Family Insurance Championship

WHERE: University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

WINNER: Scott McCarron

MONEY: $300,000

SCORE: 15-under 201

BUZZ: McCarron shot 8-under 64 in the final round to top Jerry Kelly by one stroke. He played the last 49 holes of the tournament without a bogey and made four birdies on the back nine Sunday, including three in a row at Nos. 14-16. Kelly shot 7-under 65 in the final round and made par on his final two holes. Colin Montgomerie, Steve Stricker and Fred Couples finished T-3 and two shots off the lead at 13 under. Paul Goydos was sixth at 12 under, and John Daly, Mark Calcavecchia and Kent Jones finished T-7 at 11 under. … McCarron won for the first time this season after doing so four times in 2017, including the Senior Players Championship. The 52-year-old holds seven senior titles and has eight top-25 finishes in 12 starts this year.

 

, , Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home