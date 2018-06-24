PGA Tour reportedly looking into Bryson DeChambeau's use of compass

If you were paying attention to the Travelers Championship broadcast or those commenting on the the tournament on Twitter late Saturday, you might’ve noticed that Bryson DeChambeau’s use of a compass during play became a hot topic.

It was more a gathering of curiosity, and a chance for some to poke fun at a guy known for his analytical ways. (To be clear, we’re referring to the tool used in geometry, not the type of compass that determines direction.)

But apparently the discussion has become more serious now.

As multiple outlets report, rules officials approached DeChambeau about the device after Saturday’s third round.

“They said we just want to let you know we’re investigating this device and seeing if it’s allowable or not,” DeChambeau said, per those reports. “It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.”

Per Golf Channel’s Will Gray, DeChambeau expects he’ll know soon from the PGA Tour whether the compass (which he uses to determine true pin locations when they are off every now and then) is allowed in its events going forward.

Talked to Bryson about the compass. Said he's been using it for almost 2 years but people are only now noticing. Uses it to determine "true pin locations." Expects a ruling from Tour in next week about whether he can keep using it in competition. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) June 24, 2018

DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for ninth at TPC River Highlands, said he’d used a compass for years – as far back as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2016.

The good news for DeChambeau: Whatever comes of this, nothing will be done retroactively. So his past results (and wins) are safe.

As for the future, we’ll have to see.

DeChambeau noted to reporters that it’s interesting people have taken notice when he’s started playing well. As DeChambeau eluded to, this isn’t his first battle when it comes to rules.

The 24-year-old previously went to side-saddle putting, a method that is allowed by the rules. But the U.S. Golf Association declared the specific model of putter he was using with the stroke non-conforming.

That led to some heated comments from DeChambeau, which he later apologized for. He has since ditched side-saddle.

Will DeChambeau’s compass live on? We should know soon.

Related Bubba Watson comes from 6 back for 3rd Travelers Championship win

Related Bryson DeChambeau gives confusingly technical explanation about recent injury