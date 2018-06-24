Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour this week at Quicken Loans National

After a hard stumble in the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods returns to his comeback trail this week at the Quicken Loans National.

Kyle Stanley will be looking to defend his title over the 7,107-yard, par-70 course at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. This will be Woods’ first event on that course and his first appearance in this tournament since 2015.

Among the other names of note in the field at The National: Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Billy Hurley III

Woods, with some assistance, got this event started in 2007 at Congressional Country Club. It subsequently moved three times before settling at Avenel Farms last year. Woods has won this event twice. It will be his lone opportunity to play between the U.S. Open and The 147th Open Championship, which is set to begin at Carnoustie on July 19.

Woods was just one of the big-name victims at Shinnecock Hills in the U.S. Open. He missed the cut after carding a +10 on the first 36 holes. He began the Open with a disastrous triple-bogey seven on the first hole Thursday and would never reach par before heading home.

This will be Woods’ 11th tournament this year. His best finish was a T-2 at Valspar, which was followed the next week by a T-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In addition to the U.S. Open, he also missed the cut at the Genesis Open.