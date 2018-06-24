Web.com Tour: Brady Schnell captures Wichita Open

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Wichita Open

WHERE: Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas

WINNER: Brady Schnell

MONEY: $112,500

SCORE: 14-under 266

BUZZ: Schnell made efficient work of Brandon Hagy and Scott Pinckney after two holes of a sudden-death playoff. Schnell and Hagy each birdied No. 18 on the first playoff hole, while Pinckney dropped out with a par. Schnell birdied No. 18 again the second time around, earning the victory after Hagy made par. Schnell shot 4-under 66 in the final round while Hagy got into the playoff with a 7-under 63. … Hagy made just his second start since November due to a lingering wrist injury and soon will return to the PGA Tour. … Schnell, a 33-year-old Nebraska graduate, made his 100th career Web.com start and won for the first time. He has missed the cut in eight of 15 starts this season and picked up his first top-10 in early June at the Rust-Oleum Championship.