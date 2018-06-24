Web.com Tour: Brady Schnell captures Wichita Open

Web.com Tour
WHAT: Wichita Open
WHERE: Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas
WINNER: Brady Schnell
MONEY: $112,500
SCORE: 14-under 266
BUZZ: Schnell made efficient work of Brandon Hagy and Scott Pinckney after two holes of a sudden-death playoff. Schnell and Hagy each birdied No. 18 on the first playoff hole, while Pinckney dropped out with a par. Schnell birdied No. 18 again the second time around, earning the victory after Hagy made par. Schnell shot 4-under 66 in the final round while Hagy got into the playoff with a 7-under 63. … Hagy made just his second start since November due to a lingering wrist injury and soon will return to the PGA Tour. … Schnell, a 33-year-old Nebraska graduate, made his 100th career Web.com start and won for the first time. He has missed the cut in eight of 15 starts this season and picked up his first top-10 in early June at the Rust-Oleum Championship.
