Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson, Travelers Championship

Here is a complete list of the clubs Bubba Watson used to win the 2018 Travelers Championship:

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees at 7.6), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix Prototype X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G (14.5 degrees at 13.2), with Fujikura Tour Spec 8.2 X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (52 degrees at 51.6, 56 degrees at 55.3, 60 degrees at 62.8), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Ping 703 Gold