Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Breaking down the PGA Tour's 10 longest drivers this year – Bubba and DJ not in top 5

Breaking down the PGA Tour's 10 longest drivers this year – Bubba and DJ not in top 5

PGA Tour

Breaking down the PGA Tour's 10 longest drivers this year – Bubba and DJ not in top 5

Not sure if you’ve noticed or not, but players on the PGA Tour are absolutely mashing tee shots these days.

Need proof of that? Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson aren’t even in the top five for driving distance.

Who is? Let’s break down the top 10 this season and find out.

10. Dustin Johnson – 310.8 yards

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Seeing DJ in the 10th spot just shows you that guys on the PGA Tour are crushing drives, because when you think about distance off the tee, his name usually is the one that comes to mind. He’s 150th in driving accuracy, hitting 58.08 percent of fairways.

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home