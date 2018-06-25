Dustin Johnson holds as 12-1 betting favorite in Las Vegas for British Open

Dustin Johnson remains the betting favorite for the golf’s next major championship, according to the latest odds posted by Westgate LV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Johnson is holding at 12-1 to win the British Open, while Rory McIlroy remains at 14-1. Defending Open champion Jordan Spieth has slipped to 16-1 and shares those same odds with Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (20-1) and Tiger Woods (25-1) held their positions this week.

Bubba Watson, who has won three times this season on the PGA Tour including this past week at the Travelers Championship, is 60-1.

The 147th Open Championship will be held at Carnoustie, Scotland, starting on July 19.

Here are the latest odds: