Dustin Johnson holds as 12-1 betting favorite in Las Vegas for British Open

May 10, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Dustin Johnson on the 18th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson remains the betting favorite for the golf’s next major championship, according to the latest odds posted by Westgate LV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Johnson is holding at 12-1 to win the British Open, while Rory McIlroy remains at 14-1. Defending Open champion Jordan Spieth has slipped to 16-1 and shares those same odds with Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (20-1) and Tiger Woods (25-1) held their positions this week.

Bubba Watson, who has won three times this season on the PGA Tour including this past week at the Travelers Championship, is 60-1.

The 147th Open Championship will be held at Carnoustie, Scotland, starting on July 19.

Here are the latest odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Jordan Spieth 16-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Justin Thomas 16-1
Justin Rose 16-1
Tommy Fleetwood 18-1
Brooks Koepka 20-1
John Rahm 20-1
Jason Day  25-1
Henrik Stenson  25-1
Tiger Woods  25-1
Sergio Garcia 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Patrick Reed  30-1
Paul Casey 30-1
Marc Leishman  40-1
Phil Mickelson  40-1
Alex Noren  40-1
Branden Grace  40-1

