Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Quicken Loans National

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm will host the Quicken Loans National for the second straight year – and final year for the time being – as its welcomes Tigers Woods, Rickie Fowler and more to Potomac, Md., this week.

After hosting a PGA Tour event in 1987-2004 and again in 2006, TPC Potomac underwent major renovations after that. It hosted the Web.com Tour in 2012 and ’13, before debuting as The National host last season.

Last year’s winner, Kyle Stanley, led the field in strokes gained tee-to-green and greens in regulation, and was also fourth in strokes gained approach-the-green and sixth in approach-shot proximity to the hole. He ranked 52nd in strokes gained putting and 32nd in strokes gained around-the-green.

Those numbers are in line with what is typically expected at TPC Potomac, which requires precision from tee to green. Some stats to look at this week: strokes gained tee-to-green (SGTTG), strokes gained approach-the-green (SGATG), greens in regulation, proximity to hole and par-4 scoring, as TPC Potomac is a par-70o layout with 12 par 4s.

Here is a look at my top 20 fantasy options:

1. Rickie Fowler: Has put together five top-25s in last six events. Tied for third last year at TPC Potomac after shooting 68-65 on the weekend. Ranks T-5 in par-4 scoring, 21st in GIR, 31st in SGTTG and T-34 in proximity.

2. Tiger Woods: Has won The National twice but didn’t play last year. Coming off MC at U.S. Open, but was T-23 at Memorial and T-11 at Players before that. Ranks fifth in SGTTG, including fourth in SGATG. Also is 29th in proximity.

3. Kyle Stanley: Defending champ closed in 67-66 last year before prevailing in a playoff. Recently lost in a playoff at Memorial and was T-15 last week at Travelers. Ranks third in GIR, T-17 in par-4 scoring and 38th in proximity.

4. Charles Howell III: Opened last year’s National in 71 before going 69-67-66 to finish second, losing in a playoff. Enters this week having finished T-26 or better in five of last six starts. Ranks 27th in GIR and 35th in SGTTG.

5. J.B. Holmes: T-68 here last year, but has gone T-13, third and T-2 in his last three worldwide starts. Ranks 28th in SGTTG.

6. Kevin Na: T-22 last year at The National and enters this week with three top-6s in his last four worldwide starts. Ranks 36th in SGATG.

7. Marc Leishman: Fired bookend 66s last year to tie for fifth at TPC Potomac. However, he hasn’t finished better than T-45 in three starts since Nelson runner-up. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring and 38th in SGATG.

8. Kevin Streelman: Tied for 17th at last year’s National. Enters this week with nothing better than T-33 in his last five starts, though. Ranks 25th in SGTTG, including 26th in SGATG after a strong week with the irons at Travelers. Also is fifth in GIR, T-9 in par-4 scoring and T-24 in proximity.

9. Gary Woodland: Has gone T-23 (Memorial) and T-36 (U.S. Open) since missing four of five cuts. Making first appearance at TPC Potomac. Ranks T-6 in GIR and 33rd in SGTTG.

10. Jimmy Walker: MC last year at The National, but has five top-20s, including three top-6s, in last six Tour starts. Ranks 25th in SGATG.

11. Francesco Molinari: Makes first trip to TPC Potomac, but is coming off a win, second and T-25 in his last three starts. Ranks 16th in SGTTG, but T-190 in proximity.

12. Chesson Hadley: Has missed two straight cuts, but still has six top-20s in his last nine starts. Ranks eighth in proximity, T-17 in par-4 scoring and 30th in SGTTG, including fifth in SGATG.

13. Bill Haas: Won this event at Congressional in 2013, but also showed he can play well at TPC Potomac, finishing T-13 last year. Coming off MC at Travelers and he doesn’t have a top-10 since RBC Heritage.

14. Beau Hossler: Has climbed to 64th in world rankings after T-2 finish at Travelers. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring, but also is 178th in SGATG.

15. Ben An: Third-round 66 highlighted T-29 finish last year at TPC Potomac. Followed T-2 at Memorial with MC in Memphis, 67th at U.S. Open. Ranks 18th in SGTTG, including 34th in SGATG.

16. Stewart Cink: Hasn’t seen the new-look TPC Potomac, but he is riding a hot streak that includes T-4 in Memphis and T-2 at Travelers. Ranks T-9 in proximity.

17. David Lingmerth: Opened with consecutive 65s en route to a T-5 finish at last year’s National. Also won the Web.com Tour event here in 2012. Does rank 164th in SGTTG and his T-19 at Travelers was his best finish since T-17 at RSM Classic last fall.

18. J.J. Spaun: MC last year at The National, but looked good early at Travelers before T-47 finish. Ranks 16th in SGATG, T-19 in GIR and T-22 in proximity.

19. Billy Horschel: Finished T-26 at last year’s National, but also hasn’t cracked top 20 in five starts.

20. Joaquin Niemann: Has had time to rest after MC in Memphis. Two consecutive top-10s before that. Should thrive on this ballstriker’s course.