Jim Furyk: Not a good idea to pair Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson at Ryder Cup

If Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods each make the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team as players, don’t expect the two players to pair up.

Speaking on Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” on Monday morning at the CVS Health Charity Classic, U.S. captain Jim Furyk was asked about a potential Woods-Mickelson partnership. Furyk laughed off the idea.

“Yeah, It worked out so well the first time,” Furyk quipped.

Added Colin Montgomerie, who joined Furyk on the set: “It worked really well. … It was a great decision for Europe.”

Woods and Mickelson teamed up for the first two sessions at Oakland Hills in 2004. They lost both matches, including the opening four-ball match to Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington. Europe went on to win, 18.5-9.5.

Many have questioned U.S. captain’s Hal Sutton’s decision to pair Mickelson and Woods. Mickelson said in 2016 that the problem was not personal but rather equipment related. He explained that he and Woods used two vastly different golf balls and that the two were given just two days notice that they were going to play together.

But even with more notice and an improved relationship between Woods and Mickelson, Furyk doesn’t seem like he’ll reunite the pair in Paris.

“I wouldn’t guess that would be a good idea as a captain, I’m just saying,” Furyk said.

Mickelson is currently 10th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings while Woods, who has already been named a vice captain, is 39th.