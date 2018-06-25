Keegan Bradley and friends steal show from Rory McIlroy at CVS Classic

Rory McIlroy was the star attraction Monday at the CVS Charity Classic in Barrington, R.I.

But the day belonged to New England native Keegan Bradley, who rolled in a 12-foot birdie on the 18th hole to lift himself and teammates Brooke Henderson and Rhode Islander Billy Andrade to victory.

Bradley’s team finished 15-under par and edged out Lexi Thompson, Xander Schauffele and Joe Durant by a shot.

MclIroy’s presence helped the event – which has raised more than $21 million for its various charities since 1999 – draw its largest crowd in several years. His team, which included Brad Faxon and So Yeon Ryu, finished sixth at -8.

Bradley, a native of Hopkinton, Mass., has been on the winning team of this one-day event four years running.

“Growing up in New England this is always a tournament that I would come to and just love,” Bradley told the Providence (R.I.) Journal. “To just be in invited by Billy and Brad (Faxon) is awesome but winning is fun.”