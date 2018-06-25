The top 18 money winners in golf history list has plenty of surprises

There’s a lot of money to be made in professional golf. Case in point: Our list starts at No. 18 – who has more than $37 million in career winnings.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top money earners of all-time (as measured by on-course winnings).

18. Jordan Spieth, $37,304,930

We start with the first surprise on this list because it feels like Spieth should be higher. He has 11 wins on the PGA Tour (14 professional wins overall), three majors, and has been the No. 1 player in the world a few times. But Spieth is only 24 years old (crazy, right?) so he should have no problem climbing this list.